Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report earnings of ($4.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($4.22). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. 87,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181,258. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

