Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 4,017 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $51,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $514.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.44 and a 200 day moving average of $474.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.22 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.