Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $56,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

