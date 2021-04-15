Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

