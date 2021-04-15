Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,735 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Balentine LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow stock opened at $544.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $281.57 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.64 and its 200 day moving average is $523.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

