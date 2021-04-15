Rupiah Token (IDRT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $3.77 million and $2.04 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00068994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00019528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.31 or 0.00746254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00089747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.02 or 0.05981993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033303 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

