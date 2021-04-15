Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.07.

RUS traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.30. 108,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$13.20 and a one year high of C$27.76.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.7362063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

