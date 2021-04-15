Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading Down 14.7%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price traded down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.80. 3,683,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 787,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

