Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke Sells 25,338 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Sabre by 205.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sabre by 129.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 352,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 198,780 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

