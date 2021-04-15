Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

SAFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. Safehold has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 2,059.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

