Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.24

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSE:MIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.24 and traded as high as C$43.50. Sagen MI Canada shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 723,454 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut Sagen MI Canada from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sagen MI Canada Inc. will post 5.3200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Sagen MI Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Sagen MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Sagen MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc in February 2021.

