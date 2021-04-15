salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $228.02 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.