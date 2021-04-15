salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $229.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average is $232.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,324,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

