Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.21

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 27337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

