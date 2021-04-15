Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $10.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.37 billion and the highest is $10.56 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.58 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. 1,059,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,063. The company has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.