SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €129.40 ($152.24).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €104.85 and its 200 day moving average is €107.63. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

