Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.94

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.94 and traded as high as C$38.96. Saputo shares last traded at C$38.78, with a volume of 303,591 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.97. The stock has a market cap of C$15.94 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9474877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

