Scharf Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

