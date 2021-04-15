Scharf Investments LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

