Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $121,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $421.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

