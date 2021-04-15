Scharf Investments LLC Sells 206,232 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206,232 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 2.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $58,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $216.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.