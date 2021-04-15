Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,322 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,271,000.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.