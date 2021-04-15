Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 4,242 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 837,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $89,600,000 after acquiring an additional 602,241 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 637,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after buying an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,393,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $469,974,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.16 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

