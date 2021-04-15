Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 932,302 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $58,792,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS stock opened at $61.31 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.