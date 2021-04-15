Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,859 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

