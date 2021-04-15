Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,226 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

