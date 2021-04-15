Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Decreased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,309,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,986. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.76 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.