Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SCHA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.32. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

