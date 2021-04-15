SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPRCY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 194.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciSparc in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPRCY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 4,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,163. SciSparc has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

