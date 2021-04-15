Scotiabank Boosts Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.08.

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.24. 753,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,434. The company has a market cap of C$609.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

