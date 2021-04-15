Scotiabank Boosts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $10.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJREF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

