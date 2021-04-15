Scotiabank Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.44.

Intertape Polymer Group stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,017. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.84. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8422296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

