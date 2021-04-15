Scotiabank Upgrades Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) to “Outperform”

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.25. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.83.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,139. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.49 and a 12-month high of C$10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.