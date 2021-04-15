Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Woodside Petroleum Ltd has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $21.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.