Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 13,478 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

