SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SCVX stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. SCVX has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the third quarter worth $196,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCVX by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCVX

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

