Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

