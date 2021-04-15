Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,124,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,841,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CKH opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.86 million, a P/E ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.73.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

