Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of STX stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 703,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $42,350,768.16. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,954 shares of company stock worth $52,530,759. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

