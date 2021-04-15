Seagate Technology (STX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $522,795.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,530,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

