SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE SLQT opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -197.25. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.