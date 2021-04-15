Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. 937,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,094,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

