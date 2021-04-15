Sensata Technologies’ (ST) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.06.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

