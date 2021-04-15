Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.07. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 55,574 shares.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $801.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

