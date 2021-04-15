Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $84.72 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $84.72 million and approximately $52,368.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00025064 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00025474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010143 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars.

