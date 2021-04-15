Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SECCF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SECCF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Serco Group has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

