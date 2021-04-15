Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Announces Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 93.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

