Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 80.2%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCOW stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and statement and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

