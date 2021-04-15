Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Rises By 430.0%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE ACV opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,974 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

