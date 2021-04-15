Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Decreases By 51.6%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ALBKY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 504,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,648. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALBKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alpha Bank A.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alpha Bank A.E. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

